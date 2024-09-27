Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/27/24: Baby Sitter Matt Bair, Billy Joel Coming To Indiana, Fishers South America Theft Ring, Mark Robinson, Coke Pop Dispenser For Sale, Election Interference

Published on September 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Baby sitter Matt Bair

Baby sitter Matt Bair
Source: Matt Bair

Matt Bair will baby sit for Tara Hastings so she can have a Saturday Night off 

2. Billy Joel coming to Indy

Billy Joel coming to Indy
Source: Getty

 

Billy Joel and Sting at Lucas Oil – https://www.ibj.com/articles/billy-joel-and-sting-to-share-bill-at-lucas-oil-stadium?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

3. South American theft groups target affluent Hamilton County homes

4. Reporters ask Trump about whether he will drop his endorsement of Mark Robinson

Reporters ask Trump about whether he will drop his endorsement of Mark Robinson
Source: Getty

5. 8 flavors Coke soft drink machine for sale on the marketplace

6. Election Interference! Trump had to change his event in Wisconsin, a swing state, because the Secret Service is understaffed

Election Interference! Trump had to change his event in Wisconsin, a swing state, because the Secret Service is understaffed
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close