Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/27/24: Baby Sitter Matt Bair, Billy Joel Coming To Indiana, Fishers South America Theft Ring, Mark Robinson, Coke Pop Dispenser For Sale, Election Interference
1. Baby sitter Matt Bair
Matt Bair will baby sit for Tara Hastings so she can have a Saturday Night off
2. Billy Joel coming to Indy
Billy Joel and Sting at Lucas Oil – https://www.ibj.com/articles/billy-joel-and-sting-to-share-bill-at-lucas-oil-stadium?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
3. South American theft groups target affluent Hamilton County homes
4. Reporters ask Trump about whether he will drop his endorsement of Mark Robinson
5. 8 flavors Coke soft drink machine for sale on the marketplace
6. Election Interference! Trump had to change his event in Wisconsin, a swing state, because the Secret Service is understaffed
