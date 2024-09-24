Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/24/24: FDA approves FluMist, IndyCar Rolls Out New Team Charter System, Dirty Nacho Cheese Dispenser, Indiana National Guard Troops Being Sent To The Middle East
1. FDA approves FluMist
FDA approves FluMist – https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2024/09/20/FDA-FluMist-vaccine/5581726854610/
2. IndyCar Rolls Out New Team Charter System, Deal Excludes Indy 500
IndyCar Rolls Out New Team Charter System, Deal Excludes Indy 500 (wibc.com)
3. Be Advised: There is a bigfoot conference
Be Advised: There is a bigfoot conference – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550276086620
4. Trump threatens tariffs daily now. This time on John Deere
Trump threatens tariffs daily now. This time on John Deere – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/donald-trump-john-deere-mexico/2024/09/23/id/1181434/
5. Dirty Nacho Cheese Dispenser For Sale
6. 600 Indiana Nat'l Guard Soldiers To Deploy To The Middle East
600 Indiana Nat’l Guard Soldiers To Deploy To The Middle East (wibc.com)
