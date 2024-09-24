Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/24/24: FDA approves FluMist, IndyCar Rolls Out New Team Charter System, Dirty Nacho Cheese Dispenser, Indiana National Guard Troops Being Sent To The Middle East

Published on September 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. FDA approves FluMist

FDA approves FluMist
Source: Getty

FDA approves FluMist – https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2024/09/20/FDA-FluMist-vaccine/5581726854610/

2. IndyCar Rolls Out New Team Charter System, Deal Excludes Indy 500

IndyCar Rolls Out New Team Charter System, Deal Excludes Indy 500
Source: other

IndyCar Rolls Out New Team Charter System, Deal Excludes Indy 500 (wibc.com)

3. Be Advised: There is a bigfoot conference

Be Advised: There is a bigfoot conference – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550276086620

4. Trump threatens tariffs daily now. This time on John Deere

Trump threatens tariffs daily now. This time on John Deere
Source: Getty

Trump threatens tariffs daily now. This time on John Deere – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/donald-trump-john-deere-mexico/2024/09/23/id/1181434/

5. Dirty Nacho Cheese Dispenser For Sale

6. 600 Indiana Nat'l Guard Soldiers To Deploy To The Middle East

600 Indiana Nat'l Guard Soldiers To Deploy To The Middle East

600 Indiana Nat’l Guard Soldiers To Deploy To The Middle East (wibc.com)

