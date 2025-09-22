Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/22/25: Colts trounce the Titans. Erika Kirk forgives the killer of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson. Wrestle Palooza pay per view chair. None of this will matter if we cannot hold onto the House

Published on September 22, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Colts trounce the Titans

JMV joins to discuss. 

2. Erika Kirk forgives the killer of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson

3. Wrestle Palooza pay per view chair

4. None of this will matter if we cannot hold onto the House

