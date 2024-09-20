Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/20/24: Spinning, Indiana Fever, Sexiest Voice on WIBC, Nancy Mace, $700 Snap-On Microwave, Kamala on Oprah, Kamala Says About Nothing

Published on September 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. IMPD Calling In Help From State Police To Crack Down On Spinning

2. Indiana Fever in the playoffs

Source: Getty

3. Who has the sexiest voice on WIBC

Source: Getty

4. Nancy Mace Reveals Flirty DMs from Michael Eric Dyson After Their Explosive CNN Clash: ‘We Look Good Together’

Nancy Mace Reveals Flirty DMs from Michael Eric Dyson After Their Explosive CNN Clash: ‘We Look Good Together’ (msn.com)

5. $700 Snap-On Microwave

6. Oprah hawking for Kamala

Source: Getty

7. Saying a lot but saying nothing

Source: Getty

