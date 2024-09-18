Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/18/24: Street Spinners, Senate IVF Bill, Dems & Media Blame Trump, Pens For Sale, Pager Strike Against Hezbollah
1. If "street spinners" think they own the streets, then we need to set them straight
If “street spinners” think they own the streets, then we need to set them straight – https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/crime/impd-warning-street-takeovers-are-unacceptable-spinners-push-back-saying-they-wont-stop
2. Senate Republicans block IVF bill
Senate Republicans block IVF bill – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/republicans-block-senate-democrats-ivf-bill/
….maybe this is why – https://thefederalist.com/2024/09/17/republicans-stop-letting-democrats-corner-you-on-ivf/
3. Dems and Media Blame Trump
5. The pager strike against Hezbollah
The pager strike against Hezbollah – https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/israeli-intelligence-is-amazing/
….more – https://www.foxnews.com/world/lebanon-explosions-dozens-wounded-after-pagers-detonate-state-media-report
….Mossad intercepted the pager shipment – https://redstate.com/wardclark/2024/09/17/report-mossad-intercepted-hezbollah-pager-shipment-loaded-them-with-explosives-n2179452