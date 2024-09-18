Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/18/24: Street Spinners, Senate IVF Bill, Dems & Media Blame Trump, Pens For Sale, Pager Strike Against Hezbollah

Published on September 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. If "street spinners" think they own the streets, then we need to set them straight

If "street spinners" think they own the streets, then we need to set them straight
Source: WISH-TV

If “street spinners” think they own the streets, then we need to set them straight – https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/crime/impd-warning-street-takeovers-are-unacceptable-spinners-push-back-saying-they-wont-stop

2. Senate Republicans block IVF bill

Senate Republicans block IVF bill
Source: Getty

Senate Republicans block IVF bill – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/republicans-block-senate-democrats-ivf-bill/

….maybe this is why – https://thefederalist.com/2024/09/17/republicans-stop-letting-democrats-corner-you-on-ivf/

3. Dems and Media Blame Trump

Dems and Media Blame Trump
Source: Getty

4. Pens for Sale

5. The pager strike against Hezbollah

The pager strike against Hezbollah
Source: Getty

The pager strike against Hezbollah – https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/israeli-intelligence-is-amazing/

….more – https://www.foxnews.com/world/lebanon-explosions-dozens-wounded-after-pagers-detonate-state-media-report

….Mossad intercepted the pager shipment – https://redstate.com/wardclark/2024/09/17/report-mossad-intercepted-hezbollah-pager-shipment-loaded-them-with-explosives-n2179452

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close