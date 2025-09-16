Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/16/25: Franklin Township Community Schools comes out in support of the Indianapolis data center project. Mike Braun talks datacenters and endorsements. Exam chair for sale. We do care what businesses come to Indiana

Published on September 16, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Franklin Township Community Schools comes out in support of the Indianapolis data center project

2. Mike Braun talks data centers and endorsements

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference Source:WISH-TV

3. Exam chair for sale

4. We do care what businesses come to Indiana

Indiana state flag waving with the national flag of the United states on a clear day Source:Getty

