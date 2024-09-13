Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/13/24: Swastika At Synagogue In Bloomington, Fox Hollow, Verizon, Laura Loomer, Popcorn Machine For Sale, Joe Hogsett: No Intention Of Stepping Down

Published on September 13, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Swastika at synagogue in Bloomington

Swastika at synagogue in Bloomington
Source: Getty

Swastika at synagogue in Bloomington – https://fox59.com/news/indynews/bpd-swastika-drawn-at-bloomington-synagogue-police-searching-for-suspect/

2. Fox Hollow memorial unveiled

Fox Hollow memorial unveiled
Source: WISH-TV

Fox Hollow memorial unveiled • Current Publishing (youarecurrent.com)

Herb Baumeister And The Haunting Past Of Fox Hollow Farm (wibc.com)

3. Verizon layoffs

Verizon layoffs
Source: Getty

Verizon layoffs – https://www.marketwatch.com/story/verizon-puts-price-tag-on-buyouts-and-says-nearly-5-000-employees-are-leaving-d29f4c15

4. Media pounces on Laura Loomer story, yet can't acknowledge the extremists they like

Media pounces on Laura Loomer story, yet can't acknowledge the extremists they like
Source: Getty

5. Popcorn machine that "needs cleaned" for sale

6. Joe Hogsett: No Intention Of Stepping Down

Joe Hogsett: No Intention Of Stepping Down
Source: other

