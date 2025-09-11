Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. September 11th effects us every day Source:Getty 2. Bartholomew County Democrats delight in Kirk’s assassination 3. Matthew Dowd has been fired from MSNBC after his reprehensible comments about Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk assassinated – https://www.foxnews.com/us/charlie-kirk-shot-utah-event-hospitalized ….person of interest in custody – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/disturbance-charlie-kirk-event-shots-fired/ ….or is he? – https://x.com/FBIDirectorKash/status/1965928054712316363 ….MSNBC apologizes for Matthew Dowd’s statements – https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1965917832669179914 …..more – https://x.com/MSNBCPR/status/1965913652671754280 ….and House Democrats are as ugly as you thought – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/sep/10/house-democrats-rail-gop-chamber-request-prayer-charlie-kirk-family/ 4. A new Banksy artwork at the Royal Courts of Justice has been quickly covered up by authorities. The piece showed a judge attacking a protester with a gavel 5. Calls to loved ones on 9/11. Where Tony was during that fateful day.