Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. September 11th effects us every daySource:Getty
2. Bartholomew County Democrats delight in Kirk’s assassination
3. Matthew Dowd has been fired from MSNBC after his reprehensible comments about Charlie Kirk.
Charlie Kirk assassinated – https://www.foxnews.com/us/charlie-kirk-shot-utah-event-hospitalized
….person of interest in custody – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/disturbance-charlie-kirk-event-shots-fired/
….or is he? – https://x.com/FBIDirectorKash/status/1965928054712316363
….MSNBC apologizes for Matthew Dowd’s statements – https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1965917832669179914
…..more – https://x.com/MSNBCPR/status/1965913652671754280
….and House Democrats are as ugly as you thought – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/sep/10/house-democrats-rail-gop-chamber-request-prayer-charlie-kirk-family/