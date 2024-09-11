Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/11/24: Joe Hogsett, Kamala Fails To Capitalize, Colts Elvis Jumpsuit, Springfield OH

Published on September 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. City-County Council Names Members Of Committee On Sexual Harassment

2. ABC moderators "Fact Check" Trump while ignoring Harris lies

3. Harris unable to capitalize in last night's debate

4. In 2019 then Virginia-Governor Ralph Northam endorsed post-birth abortion. Trump didn’t just pull the idea out of his head.

5. Colts Elvis Jumpsuit for sale on the Marketplace

6. The residents of Springfield, OH have been thrown to the wolves, not necessarily their pets

