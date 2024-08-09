Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/9/24: Boar’s Head, Dunkin Donuts, Brian Mowery, Cocaine at the Olympics, Reporters need to keep the heat on Hogsett
1. Third death reported in multistate listeria outbreak linked with recalled Boar’s Head deli products
Third death reported in multistate listeria outbreak linked with recalled Boar’s Head deli products (msn.com)
2. Dunkin won't advertise on Rumble?
Dunkin won’t advertise on Rumble? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/aug/8/dunkin-donuts-hit-with-conservative-backlash-calls/
3. GOP Minority Leader Brian Mowery of Indianapolis City-County Counciler joins to talk about the investigation of Hogsett
4. Olympians buying coke is exactly what we expected, no?
Olympians buying coke is exactly what we expected, no? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/sports/olympics/paris-olympics-arrest-cocaine/
5. Reporters need to keep the heat on Hogsett
