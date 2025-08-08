Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/8/25: Toyota lowers outlook because of tariffs, Trump wants to stop the killing, and Nancy Mace’s answer to a reporter was an unforced error, We don’t know what JD Vance and Mike Braun talked about yesterday

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Toyota lowers outlook because of tariffs 2. Trump: “I’ll do whatever I can to stop the killing” Nancy Mace did not handle this question well 3. You can be Batman with Grappling hook set 4. We don’t know what JD Vance and Mike Braun talked about last night … and Angila, that was Tony Kinnett you heard last night, not Tony Katz