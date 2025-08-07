Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/7/25: Stellantis layoffs, Bolton: Putin believes that he can work Trump at Summit being planned, Free Raggedy Butt Couch, JD Vance denies secret meeting with Bondi to discuss “Epstein Strategy”

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Stellantis layoffs
2. Bolton: Putin believes that he can work Trump at Summit being planned
Trump wants to meet with Putin – https://www.wsj.com/world/russia/trump-envoy-witkoff-meets-with-putin-as-russia-seeks-to-head-off-sanctions-e37713c7?st=zey2TZ&reflink=article_gmail_share
3. Free Raggedy Butt Couch
4. JD Vance denies secret meeting with Bondi to discuss “Epstein Strategy”
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash