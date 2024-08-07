Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/7/24: Walz – Harris Optics, DOJ Nabs Pakistani Man For Attempting To Kill US Politician, Cori Bush, Walz Miss And A Mess

Published on August 7, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. The optics of Walz with Harris

2. Pakistani man connected to Iran charged with attempting to kill US politician

Pakistani man connected to Iran charged with attempting to kill US politician – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/pakistani-man-iran-charged-plot-kill-politician/

3. Fetterman calls JD Vance Weird

4. Cori Bush Out

5. Harris first choice is a Miss and a Mess

