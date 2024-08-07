Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/7/24: Walz – Harris Optics, DOJ Nabs Pakistani Man For Attempting To Kill US Politician, Cori Bush, Walz Miss And A Mess
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. The optics of Walz with Harris
2. Pakistani man connected to Iran charged with attempting to kill US politician
Pakistani man connected to Iran charged with attempting to kill US politician – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/pakistani-man-iran-charged-plot-kill-politician/
3. Fetterman calls JD Vance Weird
4. Cori Bush Out
5. Harris first choice is a Miss and a Mess
More from WIBC 93.1 FM