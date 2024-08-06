Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/6/24: Hard Times For Businesses, Stormy Daniels, Kamala Loves Being Woke, Raskin Promises to stop Trump, MSM Fails to Report What’s Going on in the UK, Kamala Campaigns from the Basement
1. Buca Di Beppo Files For Bankruptcy
2. Dell lays off 12,500 workers
Dell lays off 12,500 workers – https://siliconangle.com/2024/08/05/dell-lays-off-thousands-workers-sales-reorganization/
3. Salesforce flips position on remote work, requires Indy workers in office 3 times a week
Salesforce flips position on remote work, requires Indy workers in office 3 times a week (msn.com)
4. Stormy Daniels is coming to Greenwood to sign comic books
Stormy Daniels is coming to Greenwood to sign comic books – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/stormy-daniels-to-host-comic-book-signing-in-greenwood/
5. Kamala loves being woke
6. Rep. Raskin promises to stop Trump from taking office
Rep. Raskin promises to stop Trump from taking office – https://twitchy.com/amy-curtis/2024/08/05/jamie-raskin-jan-6-2025-n2399260
7. MSM is not reporting what's really going on the UK
8. Kamala is running from the basement, Joe is not cogent. Who's running this govt?
