Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/6/24: Hard Times For Businesses, Stormy Daniels, Kamala Loves Being Woke, Raskin Promises to stop Trump, MSM Fails to Report What’s Going on in the UK, Kamala Campaigns from the Basement

Published on August 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Buca Di Beppo Files For Bankruptcy

Buca Di Beppo Files For Bankruptcy
Source: Getty

Buca Di Beppo Files For Bankruptcy (wibc.com)

2. Dell lays off 12,500 workers

Dell lays off 12,500 workers
Source: Getty

Dell lays off 12,500 workers – https://siliconangle.com/2024/08/05/dell-lays-off-thousands-workers-sales-reorganization/

3. Salesforce flips position on remote work, requires Indy workers in office 3 times a week

Salesforce flips position on remote work, requires Indy workers in office 3 times a week
Source: Getty

Salesforce flips position on remote work, requires Indy workers in office 3 times a week (msn.com)

4. Stormy Daniels is coming to Greenwood to sign comic books

Stormy Daniels is coming to Greenwood to sign comic books
Source: Getty

Stormy Daniels is coming to Greenwood to sign comic books – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/stormy-daniels-to-host-comic-book-signing-in-greenwood/

5. Kamala loves being woke

https://twitter.com/joeymannarinous/status/1820543130682499572?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

6. Rep. Raskin promises to stop Trump from taking office

Rep. Raskin promises to stop Trump from taking office
Source: Getty

Rep. Raskin promises to stop Trump from taking office – https://twitchy.com/amy-curtis/2024/08/05/jamie-raskin-jan-6-2025-n2399260

7. MSM is not reporting what's really going on the UK

https://twitter.com/europeinvasionn/status/1820533728525090917?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

8. Kamala is running from the basement, Joe is not cogent. Who's running this govt?

Kamala is running from the basement, Joe is not cogent. Who's running this govt?
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close