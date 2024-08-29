Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/29/24: Joe Hogsett, Kamala Harris, WIBC Debate Night Is Coming, JD Vance Tells Harris To Go To Hell

Published on August 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Hogsett Maintains He Didn't Know About Accusations Against Cook Until 2023

Source: other

Hogsett Maintains He Didn’t Know About Accusations Against Cook Until 2023 (wibc.com)

2. Harris needs her woobie to accompany her at the CNN interview

Source: Getty

3. The 5's Jessica Tarlov says that all Harris has to do is explain that she didn't always agree with Biden

Source: Getty

4. Debate Night Live WIth WIBC Coming to Indianapolis

Source: n/a

5. JD Vance tells Harris to go to hell

Source: Getty

JD Vance tells Harris to go to hell – https://nypost.com/2024/08/28/us-news/jd-vance-tells-kamala-harris-to-go-to-hell-after-her-campaign-takes-aim-at-trump-over-arlington-incident/

