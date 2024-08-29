Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/29/24: Joe Hogsett, Kamala Harris, WIBC Debate Night Is Coming, JD Vance Tells Harris To Go To Hell
1. Hogsett Maintains He Didn't Know About Accusations Against Cook Until 2023
Hogsett Maintains He Didn't Know About Accusations Against Cook Until 2023
2. Harris needs her woobie to accompany her at the CNN interview
3. The 5's Jessica Tarlov says that all Harris has to do is explain that she didn't always agree with Biden
4. Debate Night Live WIth WIBC Coming to Indianapolis
5. JD Vance tells Harris to go to hell
JD Vance tells Harris to go to hell
