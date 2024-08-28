Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/28/24: Monument Circle, Joe Hogsett, Canada Tariffs, Justice Jackson, Disappearing Fingerprints, Kamala Harris

Published on August 28, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. City official lobbying Purdue to take portion of Monument Circle

Source: Getty

City official lobbying Purdue to take portion of Monument Circle – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

2. Hogsett objects to pay raise

Source: Getty

Raise proposal for Indy mayor, other elected officials on hold after Hogsett objects (msn.com)

3. Canada hits China-made electric cars with 100% tariff

Source: Getty

Canada pushes 100% tariffs on Canadian EV’s – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cm2n091v4m5o

4. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: ‘Supreme Court has to be prepared to respond to election dispute.’

Jackson: Supreme Court ‘has to be prepared to respond’ to election (yahoo.com)

5. Debate Night Live WIth WIBC Coming to Indianapolis

Source: n/a

6. Struggling to Unlock Your Phone? You Might Have Lost Your Fingerprints

Source: Getty

Struggling to Unlock Your Phone? You Might Have Lost Your Fingerprints | WIRED

7. She was against the wall before she was for it

8. Kamala is finally going to be interviewed.. by why not solo?

Source: Getty

