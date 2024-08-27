Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/27/24: Indiana U Diversity of Thought Rule, No Bounce For Kamala, Tulsi Gabbard, OnlyFans, Zuckerberg Admits Biden Admin Pressured Facebook To Censor

Published on August 27, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. IU Faculty Demand Protections From New Intellectual Diversity Law

IU Faculty Demand Protections From New Intellectual Diversity Law (wibc.com)

2. No joyful "bump" for Kamala after the DNC

3. Dem brags about their deep bench of talent

4. Tulsi Gabbard endorses Trump

5. Hooters is just the halfway house to OnlyFans

 https://nypost.com/2024/08/22/lifestyle/i-quit-my-nyc-teacher-job-now-i-make-1k-at-hooters-in-2-days/

6. Donald Trump Speaks About The Low Morale Of Service Members

7. Facebook admits Biden administration pressured them on censorship during Covid

Facebook admits Biden administration pressured them on censorship during Covid – https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/mark-zuckerberg-admits-biden-administration-pressured-facebook-censor-americans

