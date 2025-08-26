Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/26/25: Why are we opposed to data centers? Abrego-Garcia should be deported. Bidet for sale. Vop Osili Op Ed is a leftist love letter

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Can anyone answer the question – Why are we opposed to data centers? Can anyone answer the question – Why are we opposed to data centers? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indy-councilors-line-up-in-opposition-to-googles-billion-dollar-data-center?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news 2. Abrego-Garcia to be deported Abrego-Garcia to be deported – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/kilmar-abrego-garcia-ice-check-in-deportation-uganda/ ….tell the judge to pound sand. Deport Abrego Garcia – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/kilmar-abrego-garcia-deport-uganda-eb146949?mod=hp_lead_pos3 3. Vintage Kohler blue Bidet 4. Vop Osili Op Ed on downtown safety is a leftist love letter Source:WIBC