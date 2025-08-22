Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/22/25: Fun with Tara and the sound board. People perceive better value at Walmart, which is good for Walmart, but says a lot about the economy, Ian Sams, former Biden aide and spokesman, only made direct contact with Joe Biden twice. Twice, Want to be a Private Investigator? John Bolton’s home raided by the FBI, Fiesta Indianapolis cancelled

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Fun with Tara and the sound board
2. People perceive better value at Walmart, which is good for Walmart, but says a lot about the economy
People perceive better value at Walmart, which is good for Walmart, but says a lot about the economy – https://www.wsj.com/business/retail/walmart-wmt-q2-earnings-report-stock-2026-33f9be53?mod=hp_lead_pos2
3. Ian Sams, former Biden aide and spokesman, only made direct contact with Joe Biden twice. Twice
Ian Sams, former Biden aide and spokesman, only made direct contact with Joe Biden twice. Twice. – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2025/08/21/this-might-be-the-biggest-development-in-the-biden-health-cover-up-scandal-n4942916
4. Want to be a Private Investigator?
5. John Bolton’s home raided by the FBI
6. FIESTA Indianapolis cancelled
Seems like posturing
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash