Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/22/24: Honduran Family War In Lawrence, Non-Competes, Pete Buttigieg, RFK Jr, Joyless Walz
1. Honduran family war spills into Lawrence: 3 dead
Honduran family war spills into Lawrence: 3 dead (fox59.com)
2. Judge drops FTC decision on non-competes
Judge drops FTC decision on non-competes – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/judge-tosses-ftc-ban-on-noncompete-agreements-ae517b48?mod=hp_lead_pos1
3. Pete Buttigieg Projection
4. RFK Jr stepping out of the race? And endorsing Trump?
5. Joyless Walz
6. AOC's moral equivalency
