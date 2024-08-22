Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/22/24: Honduran Family War In Lawrence, Non-Competes, Pete Buttigieg, RFK Jr, Joyless Walz

Published on August 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Honduran family war spills into Lawrence: 3 dead

Honduran family war spills into Lawrence: 3 dead
Honduran family war spills into Lawrence: 3 dead (fox59.com)

2. Judge drops FTC decision on non-competes

Judge drops FTC decision on non-competes
Judge drops FTC decision on non-competes – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/judge-tosses-ftc-ban-on-noncompete-agreements-ae517b48?mod=hp_lead_pos1

3. Pete Buttigieg Projection

Pete Buttigieg Projection
4. RFK Jr stepping out of the race? And endorsing Trump?

RFK Jr stepping out of the race? And endorsing Trump?
5. Joyless Walz

Joyless Walz
6. AOC's moral equivalency

