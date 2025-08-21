Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. The first ever “Wrestlepalooza” will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis September 20
2. Why are people opposed to making DC safe?
Popcorn Moment Bonus:
3. Mint Condition Vintage McDonald’s Uniform with Rare Employee Pin
4. Gavin Newsom would rather get a win on social media than build the state. Hoosiers should not let Newsom determine their political future.
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash