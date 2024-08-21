Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/21/24: Joe Hogsett, IACS changes background check policy; deputy director calls old practice ‘discriminatory’, United Kingdom, Andy Beshear, Van Jones
1. Is it appropriate to force the Indianapolis staff to take sexually harassment classes when they didn't do anything wrong? No comments about the mayor's actions here?
2. Indianapolis Animal Care Services changes background check policy; deputy director calls old practice ‘discriminatory’
IACS changes background check policy; deputy director calls old practice ‘discriminatory’ – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV | (wishtv.com)
3. UK is falling apart
4. The Democrat Governor of Kentucky wants a member of JD Vance’s family to be r*ped.
5. Van Jones: "I didn‘t realize I had been in a spiritual desert until [the Obamas] created that oasis on that stage
