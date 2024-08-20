Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/20/24: Dem State Sen. Andrea Hunley, Harley Davidson DEI, Al Sharpton, AOC, Yelling Joe

Published on August 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Does Dem State Sen. Hunley thinks Joe Hogsett should be on the job today?

2. Harley Davidson gets the message: DEI is nonsense and we want none of it

3. Al Sharpton's Revisionist History

4. They loved Joe so much they pushed him out

5. Media Bias: Look how CNBC and others share the tax credit plan of Harris and Vance

6. AOC hates businesses

