Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/20/24: Dem State Sen. Andrea Hunley, Harley Davidson DEI, Al Sharpton, AOC, Yelling Joe
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Does Dem State Sen. Hunley thinks Joe Hogsett should be on the job today?
2. Harley Davidson gets the message: DEI is nonsense and we want none of it
3. Al Sharpton's Revisionist History
4. They loved Joe so much they pushed him out
5. Media Bias: Look how CNBC and others share the tax credit plan of Harris and Vance
6. AOC hates businesses
More from WIBC 93.1 FM