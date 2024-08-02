Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/2/24: Indiana State Fair, Delphi Case, Tim Walz, Sunny Hostin, Tony Craving A Sub, Sugar Is The Enemy, More Questions Re: Imane Khelif Angela Carini Match
1. Indiana State Fair is Coming
2. WIBC is your source for the Delphi Case News
LISTEN:
Odinism & Alternate Suspects – Delphi Murders Court Hearing… (wibc.com)
3. Tony thinks that Tim Walz will be Harris VP pick
Shapiro is out, and Buttigieg is in? – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/harris-campaign-met-6-potential-vp-picks-selection-process-nears-end-rcna164706
….my money is still on Gov. Walz of Minnesota
4. Vance calls Harris a chameleon. Sunny Hostin called Nikki Haley a chameleon,
Sunny Hostin is the bigoted fraud you knew she was – https://x.com/claytravis/status/1819148844753432584?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….but it’s not just her. It’s the Democratic party writ large
5. Tony craving a Sub
6. Sugar is the enemy
Sugar is the enemy – https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2024/07/29/avoid-added-sugars-cells-young/8141722265939/
7. More questions about that match between Imane Khelif and Angela Carini
The boxing match matters, and it should be discussed – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/woman-quits-olympic-boxing-match-against-opponent-who-was-previously-disqualified-over-sex-id-test/