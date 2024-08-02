Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/2/24: Indiana State Fair, Delphi Case, Tim Walz, Sunny Hostin, Tony Craving A Sub, Sugar Is The Enemy, More Questions Re: Imane Khelif Angela Carini Match

Published on August 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

1. Indiana State Fair is Coming

Indiana State Fair is Coming
Source: Getty

2. WIBC is your source for the Delphi Case News

WIBC is your source for the Delphi Case News
Source: WIBC News

LISTEN:

Odinism & Alternate Suspects – Delphi Murders Court Hearing… (wibc.com)

3. Tony thinks that Tim Walz will be Harris VP pick

Tony thinks that Tim Walz will be Harris VP pick
Source: Getty

Shapiro is out, and Buttigieg is in? – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/harris-campaign-met-6-potential-vp-picks-selection-process-nears-end-rcna164706

….my money is still on Gov. Walz of Minnesota

4. Vance calls Harris a chameleon. Sunny Hostin called Nikki Haley a chameleon,

Vance calls Harris a chameleon. Sunny Hostin called Nikki Haley a chameleon,
Source: Getty

 

Sunny Hostin is the bigoted fraud you knew she was – https://x.com/claytravis/status/1819148844753432584?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….but it’s not just her. It’s the Democratic party writ large

5. Tony craving a Sub

Tony craving a Sub
Source: Getty

6. Sugar is the enemy

Sugar is the enemy
Source: Getty

Sugar is the enemy – https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2024/07/29/avoid-added-sugars-cells-young/8141722265939/

7. More questions about that match between Imane Khelif and Angela Carini

More questions about that match between Imane Khelif and Angela Carini
Source: Getty

The boxing match matters, and it should be discussed – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/woman-quits-olympic-boxing-match-against-opponent-who-was-previously-disqualified-over-sex-id-test/

