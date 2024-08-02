Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/2/24: Indiana State Fair, Delphi Case, Tim Walz, Sunny Hostin, Tony Craving A Sub, Sugar Is The Enemy, More Questions Re: Imane Khelif Angela Carini Match

1. Indiana State Fair is Coming Source: Getty

2. WIBC is your source for the Delphi Case News Source: WIBC News LISTEN: Odinism & Alternate Suspects – Delphi Murders Court Hearing… (wibc.com)

3. Tony thinks that Tim Walz will be Harris VP pick Source: Getty Shapiro is out, and Buttigieg is in? – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/harris-campaign-met-6-potential-vp-picks-selection-process-nears-end-rcna164706 ….my money is still on Gov. Walz of Minnesota

4. Vance calls Harris a chameleon. Sunny Hostin called Nikki Haley a chameleon, Source: Getty Sunny Hostin is the bigoted fraud you knew she was – https://x.com/claytravis/status/1819148844753432584?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA ….but it’s not just her. It’s the Democratic party writ large

5. Tony craving a Sub Source: Getty

6. Sugar is the enemy Source: Getty Sugar is the enemy – https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2024/07/29/avoid-added-sugars-cells-young/8141722265939/