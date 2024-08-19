Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/19/24: WNBA All-Star Game Coming to Indy, Hogsett Mandates Sexual Harassment Training, Tony Planning Live Show, Kamala’s Forward Poster
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. WNBC All-Star Game Coming To Indy
2. Indianapolis Employees Have To Go To Mandated Sexual Harassment Training Because Of Hogsett and his Creepy Cook
3. Democrats are offering free vasectomies and free abortions
Democrats are offering free vasectomies and free abortions – https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/abortion/free-vasectomies-abortions-dnc-attendees
4. Just some of Kamala's comments
Just some of Kamala’s comments
on “hypothesis” – https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1825143651938263281?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
5. Tony planning live in person show
6. Awkward conversations some couples have regarding having children
7. Shepard Fairey, the contemporary American artist who created the iconic Obama HOPE poster in 2008, has shown up for Kamala with FORWARD
“Forward” and its meaning to the left:
Great Leap Forward – Wikipedia
New Obama slogan has long ties to Marxism, socialism – Washington Times
8. Remember the "Lean Forward" Campaign on MSNBC?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM