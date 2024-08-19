Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/19/24: WNBA All-Star Game Coming to Indy, Hogsett Mandates Sexual Harassment Training, Tony Planning Live Show, Kamala’s Forward Poster

Published on August 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. WNBC All-Star Game Coming To Indy

2. Indianapolis Employees Have To Go To Mandated Sexual Harassment Training Because Of Hogsett and his Creepy Cook

3. Democrats are offering free vasectomies and free abortions

Democrats are offering free vasectomies and free abortions – https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/abortion/free-vasectomies-abortions-dnc-attendees

4. Just some of Kamala's comments

on “hypothesis” – https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1825143651938263281?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

5. Tony planning live in person show

6. Awkward conversations some couples have regarding having children

7. Shepard Fairey, the contemporary American artist who created the iconic Obama HOPE poster in 2008, has shown up for Kamala with FORWARD

 

“Forward” and its meaning to the left:

Great Leap Forward – Wikipedia

New Obama slogan has long ties to Marxism, socialism – Washington Times

 

 

8. Remember the "Lean Forward" Campaign on MSNBC?

