Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/16/24: Property Taxes, Leftist Racism, Economy Isn’t As Great As Harris/Biden/Media Say, Harris Economic Reveal Today

Published on August 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. McCormick and Goodin Property Tax Plan is Here

McCormick and Goodin Property Tax Plan is Here
Source: WIBC's Donnie Burgess

Do we own our homes when we buy them? 

Are there any other ways to fund local municipalities? 

Donald Rainwater: My Plan Is That We Basically Eliminate Property Taxes – WIBC 93.1 FM

2. CNN had a meltdown accusing Nancy Mace of being a racist white supremacist because she didn’t pronounce Kamala’s name right

3. Tim Walz has "White Guy Tacos"

4. Joy Reid refers to Sen Mark Kelly as a “mayonnaise sandwhich” because he’s White.

5. Economy is not great despite what Harris/Biden/media say

Economy is not great despite what Harris/Biden/media say
Source: Getty

People are still buying….at Walmart – https://www.wsj.com/business/retail/walmart-wmt-q2-earnings-report-2025-0aecea83?mod=hp_lead_pos2

6. Kamala Harris to reveal her economic plan today. She's VP, why hasn't she made it happen?

Kamala Harris to reveal her economic plan today. She's VP, why hasn't she made it happen?
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close