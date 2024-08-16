Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/16/24: Property Taxes, Leftist Racism, Economy Isn’t As Great As Harris/Biden/Media Say, Harris Economic Reveal Today
1. McCormick and Goodin Property Tax Plan is Here
Do we own our homes when we buy them?
Are there any other ways to fund local municipalities?
Donald Rainwater: My Plan Is That We Basically Eliminate Property Taxes – WIBC 93.1 FM
2. CNN had a meltdown accusing Nancy Mace of being a racist white supremacist because she didn’t pronounce Kamala’s name right
3. Tim Walz has "White Guy Tacos"
4. Joy Reid refers to Sen Mark Kelly as a “mayonnaise sandwhich” because he’s White.
5. Economy is not great despite what Harris/Biden/media say
People are still buying….at Walmart – https://www.wsj.com/business/retail/walmart-wmt-q2-earnings-report-2025-0aecea83?mod=hp_lead_pos2
6. Kamala Harris to reveal her economic plan today. She's VP, why hasn't she made it happen?
