Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/15/25: Indianapolis to Mexico non-stop, Pacers schedule out, Alec Baldwin has been broken by Donald Trump, Newsom is all in on gerrymandering

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Indianapolis to Mexico non-stop 2. Pacers schedule out What can the fans expect? 3. Alec Baldwin has been broken by Donald Trump have we forgotten his phone call to his 11 year old daughter? 4. $8 The Shining hotel room key keychain new in package 5. Newsom is all in on gerrymandering Newsom is all in on gerrymandering – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/aug/14/gavin-newsom-strikes-back-trump-texas-redistricting-battle/ ….OK, Indiana. Go ahead. Do it. ….Texas Democrats ending the nonsense holdout – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/texas-democrats-redistricting/2025/08/14/id/1222546/