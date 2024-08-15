Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/15/24: Taliban Parading Our Weapons Left Behind, Kamala Harris Hates Poor People, Our students aren’t ready for the future, Former Carmel High Students Threatens Former Principal, Columbia U Prez Resigns
1. Taliban Parading Our Weapons Left Behind
2. Kamala Harris Hates Poor People
3. Once again, KJP and the White House tie Harris to Biden
4. Our students aren’t ready for the future.
5. Former Carmel High Student is facing charges after threatening his former high school principal.
6. Columbia U Prez resigns
