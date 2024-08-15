Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/15/24: Taliban Parading Our Weapons Left Behind, Kamala Harris Hates Poor People, Our students aren’t ready for the future, Former Carmel High Students Threatens Former Principal, Columbia U Prez Resigns

Published on August 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Taliban Parading Our Weapons Left Behind

2. Kamala Harris Hates Poor People

3. Once again, KJP and the White House tie Harris to Biden

4. Our students aren’t ready for the future.

5. Former Carmel High Student is facing charges after threatening his former high school principal.

6. Columbia U Prez resigns

