Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/13/24: Indy Wants To Eliminate Cars, Elon Musk Chats With Trump, UK Upended, Reporter Asks KJP If The White House Could Block Musk Intv W/ Trump

Published on August 13, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Indianapolis wants to take away the cars: you will own nothing and be happy

Indianapolis works diligently to take cars off the road – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indy-prepares-to-take-big-step-in-pedestrian-safety-efforts

2. Elon Musk's X Spaces With Donald Trump

For over two hours, Trump answered questions. It was a return of the fireside chat. 

3. Britain has been upended

https://www.foxnews.com/media/uk-police-commissioner-threatens-extradite-jail-us-citizens-over-social-media-posts-we-come-afte

….more – https://www.northants.police.uk/news/northants/news/in-court/2024/august/man-26-sentenced-for-stirring-up-racial-hatred/

….more – https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/3116592/the-uk-descends-into-dystopian-levels-of-censorship/#google_vignette

4. Fireside Chat is back with Musk and Trump

5. Reporter from the Washington Post just had the audacity to ask Karine Jean-Pierre if the Biden regime could INTERFERE and block Trump's interview with Elon Musk on X

