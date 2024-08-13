Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/13/24: Indy Wants To Eliminate Cars, Elon Musk Chats With Trump, UK Upended, Reporter Asks KJP If The White House Could Block Musk Intv W/ Trump
1. Indianapolis wants to take away the cars: you will own nothing and be happy
Indianapolis works diligently to take cars off the road – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indy-prepares-to-take-big-step-in-pedestrian-safety-efforts
2. Elon Musk's X Spaces With Donald Trump
For over two hours, Trump answered questions. It was a return of the fireside chat.
3. Britain has been upended
https://www.foxnews.com/media/uk-police-commissioner-threatens-extradite-jail-us-citizens-over-social-media-posts-we-come-afte
….more – https://www.northants.police.uk/news/northants/news/in-court/2024/august/man-26-sentenced-for-stirring-up-racial-hatred/
….more – https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/3116592/the-uk-descends-into-dystopian-levels-of-censorship/#google_vignette
5. Reporter from the Washington Post just had the audacity to ask Karine Jean-Pierre if the Biden regime could INTERFERE and block Trump's interview with Elon Musk on X
