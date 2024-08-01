Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/1/24: Lisa Loeb’s Guitar Found, Trump’s Contentious Meeting At Black Journalists Conference, Robert Downey Jr, America is not interested in three months of racial insanity.
1. Lisa Loeb's guitar has been found
Lisa Loeb’s guitar has been found – https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/musicians-guitar-stolen-after-central-indiana-concert/
2. Children, breakfast and happiness
Children, breakfast and happiness – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-07-children-breakfast-happy-life.html
3. CNN desperately trying to explain away why Trump made them laugh at the Black Journalist event
4. Do you know why Robert Downey Jr gets $100 million? Because he can
Do you know why Robert Downey Jr gets $100 million? Because he can – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/why-robert-downey-jr-doctor-203920696.html
5. America is not interested in three months of racial insanity.
