Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/1/24: Lisa Loeb’s Guitar Found, Trump’s Contentious Meeting At Black Journalists Conference, Robert Downey Jr, America is not interested in three months of racial insanity.

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

4. Do you know why Robert Downey Jr gets $100 million? Because he can

Source: Getty

Do you know why Robert Downey Jr gets $100 million? Because he can – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/why-robert-downey-jr-doctor-203920696.html