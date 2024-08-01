Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/1/24: Lisa Loeb’s Guitar Found, Trump’s Contentious Meeting At Black Journalists Conference, Robert Downey Jr, America is not interested in three months of racial insanity.

Published on August 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Lisa Loeb's guitar has been found

Lisa Loeb’s guitar has been found – https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/musicians-guitar-stolen-after-central-indiana-concert/

2. Children, breakfast and happiness

Children, breakfast and happiness – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-07-children-breakfast-happy-life.html

3. CNN desperately trying to explain away why Trump made them laugh at the Black Journalist event

4. Do you know why Robert Downey Jr gets $100 million? Because he can

Do you know why Robert Downey Jr gets $100 million? Because he can – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/why-robert-downey-jr-doctor-203920696.html

5. America is not interested in three months of racial insanity.

