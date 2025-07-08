Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/8/25: Why wasn’t the curfew enforced months ago? Why isn’t anyone addressing the liberal violent culture? More weapons to Ukraine, Crown Royal bags, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Bibi Netanyahu

Published on July 8, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Why wasn't the curfew enforced months ago?

2. Why isn't anyone addressing the liberal violent culture?

3. More weapons to Ukraine

4. Crown Royal bags

5. Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Bibi Netanyahu

