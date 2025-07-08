Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/8/25: Why wasn’t the curfew enforced months ago? Why isn’t anyone addressing the liberal violent culture? More weapons to Ukraine, Crown Royal bags, Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Bibi Netanyahu
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Why wasn't the curfew enforced months ago?
2. Why isn't anyone addressing the liberal violent culture?
3. More weapons to Ukraine
4. Crown Royal bags
5. Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Bibi Netanyahu
More from WIBC 93.1 FM