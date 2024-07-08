Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7-8-24: 30K Wedding, Press Turning On Biden, Host Fired, Israel Turns Attention To Hezbollah, Biden Exhausted

Published on July 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. $30K for a wedding?

Wedding. Hands of the newlyweds. The hands of a couple in love. Source:Getty

 

reference:

$30K for a wedding? – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/07/06/couples-are-having-micro-weddings-as-average-cost-now-over-30000.html

….these brides might be screwed – https://fox59.com/news/indy-bridal-store-abruptly-closes/

2. The press turn on Biden: He sold influence

President Biden Returns To White House Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The press turn on Biden: He sold influence – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/07/06/did-politico-just-admit-biden-is-selling-access-and-influence-n4930429

3. Host was fired, and rightfully so

Professional microphone and on air sign Source:Getty

Listen:

….the host was fired, and rightfully so – https://www.foxnews.com/media/radio-station-parts-ways-host-after-admitting-white-house-gave-her-questions-before-biden-interview

….I have never had anyone tell me what questions to ask, and I would never agree to such terms – https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/presidential/3072050/biden-campaign-scripted-questions-interviews-president/

 

4. Israel is turning its attention to Hezbollah

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

….a cease fire is in the offing? – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/israel-hamas-war/2024/07/06/id/1171458/

….this is because Israel is turning its attention to Hezbollah. And they’ll continue on ending Hamas no matter what.

5. Biden Says He Was Exhausted

Listen:

 

