Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/31/24: East Chicago Complies, Kamala Harris Is Weird, Josh Shapiro and Joe Hogsett Have Something In Common, It was the Last Supper
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. East Chicago complies, Indiana AG Rokita drops lawsuit
East Chicago complies, Indiana AG Rokita drops lawsuit – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/slovakia-boycott-olympic-closing/2024/07/30/id/1174573/
2. Boar's Head recall expands to 7 million pounds of deli meat over listeria fears
Boar’s Head recall expands to 7 million pounds of deli meat over listeria fears (msn.com)
3. Kamala Harris is weird
4. Josh Shapiro and Joe Hogsett have something in common
Potential VP for Harris also has a problematic aid
Pennsylvania governor’s office settles for $295K a former staffer’s claim senior aide harassed her | AP News
5. Yes, it was the last supper
Yes, it was the last supper – https://nypost.com/2024/07/30/opinion/olympics-last-supper-parody-lies-showcase-woke-leftist-playbook/
More from WIBC 93.1 FM