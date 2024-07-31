Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/31/24: East Chicago Complies, Kamala Harris Is Weird, Josh Shapiro and Joe Hogsett Have Something In Common, It was the Last Supper

Published on July 31, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. East Chicago complies, Indiana AG Rokita drops lawsuit

East Chicago complies, Indiana AG Rokita drops lawsuit
Source: Getty

East Chicago complies, Indiana AG Rokita drops lawsuit – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/slovakia-boycott-olympic-closing/2024/07/30/id/1174573/

2. Boar's Head recall expands to 7 million pounds of deli meat over listeria fears

Boar's Head recall expands to 7 million pounds of deli meat over listeria fears
Source: Getty

Boar’s Head recall expands to 7 million pounds of deli meat over listeria fears (msn.com)

3. Kamala Harris is weird

Kamala Harris is weird
Source: Getty

4. Josh Shapiro and Joe Hogsett have something in common

Josh Shapiro and Joe Hogsett have something in common
Source: Getty

Potential VP for Harris also has a problematic aid

Pennsylvania governor’s office settles for $295K a former staffer’s claim senior aide harassed her | AP News

5. Yes, it was the last supper

Yes, it was the last supper – https://nypost.com/2024/07/30/opinion/olympics-last-supper-parody-lies-showcase-woke-leftist-playbook/

