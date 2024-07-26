Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/26/24: No Guarantee of MLS Team for Indy, Southwest Airlines, Kamala Border Czar, Tony’s Ice Cream, Hamas is Here
1. Maybe Indy will get an MLS team, maybe not
Maybe Indy will get an MLS team, maybe not – https://www.ibj.com/articles/mls-commish-indianapolis-doing-everything-right-in-bid-to-join-league?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
2. Southwest going to assigned seats
Southwest going to assigned seats – https://www.ibj.com/articles/southwest-airlines-plans-to-start-assigning-seats-breaking-with-50-year-tradition
3. Kamala Harris is the border czar. She was always the border czar
4. Hogsett's Creepy Cook
5. Tony to make good on his Ice Cream promise today
6. Hamas is here
