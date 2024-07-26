Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/26/24: No Guarantee of MLS Team for Indy, Southwest Airlines, Kamala Border Czar, Tony’s Ice Cream, Hamas is Here

Published on July 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Maybe Indy will get an MLS team, maybe not

Maybe Indy will get an MLS team, maybe not – https://www.ibj.com/articles/mls-commish-indianapolis-doing-everything-right-in-bid-to-join-league?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2. Southwest going to assigned seats

Southwest going to assigned seats – https://www.ibj.com/articles/southwest-airlines-plans-to-start-assigning-seats-breaking-with-50-year-tradition

3. Kamala Harris is the border czar. She was always the border czar

4. Hogsett's Creepy Cook

5. Tony to make good on his Ice Cream promise today

6. Hamas is here

