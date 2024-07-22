Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/22/24: Britney Griner, Victoria Spartz, Israel Strikes Back, Why is the Media Eulogizing Biden?

Published on July 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Brittney Griner corrects interviewer who referred to her as a mom: "Pops"

2. Victoria Spartz joins the show to talk about Biden dropping out the Secret Service hearings being heard today.

3. Israel strikes back at Yemen after Tel Aviv drone strike

4. Why is Biden being eulogized by the press? He hasn't been seen since the announcement.

