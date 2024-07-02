Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/2/24: Tara Hastings’ Ears, Victoria Spartz, Joe Biden Remarks To Media Regarding SCOTUS Ruling, Monon Railroad Legacy, Left Loses Its Mind

Published on July 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Tara Hastings’ Ears

Human outer ear, structure of the auricle, external auditory canal, concept of hearing problems, Anatomy of the auricle cartilage tragus antitragus Source:Getty

Her ears are stuffed. Tony suggests she candle them. 

Listen:

2. Spartz tried to carry a gun on a plane

Former Race Car Driver Mario Andretti Joins Rep. John James For Capitol Hill Press Conference Source:Getty

 

reference:

Spartz tried to carry a gun on a plane – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13589821/Republican-lawmaker-charged-weapons-violation-DC-airport.html

3. President Biden Delivers Remarks On Supreme Court’s Immunity Ruling

President Biden Delivers Remarks On Supreme Court's Immunity Ruling Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Kurt Darling joins the show to talk about the Monon Railroad Special airing on WIBC on Independence Day

Remnants of The Monon Source:other

Listen:

5. The Left Loses Its Mind Over SCOTUS Immunity Decision

Hillary Clinton Press Conference - New York, NY Source:Getty

Listen:

