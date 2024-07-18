Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/18/24: Tara Hastings Doesn’t Like Hot Dogs, Hot Dog Recall, 2A Victory, Joy Reid Thinks Biden Getting Covid Is The Same As Trump Getting Shot, Another WISH TV Anchor Doesn’t Like Hot Dogs, JD Vance

Published on July 18, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Tara Hastings doesn't like hot dogs

Tara Hastings doesn't like hot dogs
Source: Oscar Mayer

2. Hot Dog recall

Hot Dog recall
Source: Getty

Listen:

3. Second Amendment victory in Minnesota

Second Amendment victory in Minnesota
Source: Getty

4. Joy Reid compares Joe Biden getting Covid to Donald Trump getting shot

Listen:

5. Another WISH TV anchor doesn't like Hot Dogs

Listen:

6. JD Vance's speech at the RNC last night

JD Vance's speech at the RNC last night
Source: Getty

Listen:

