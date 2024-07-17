Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/17/24: Iranian Threat to Donald Trump, John Deere, Jack Black, CNN Shows Map To Trump Victory, Matt Gaetz, Nikki Haley
1. Iranian assassination plot against Trump?
Iranian assassination plot? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/heightened-iranian-threat-against-trump-prompted-more-security-ahead-of-assassination-attempt-2ea13f86?mod=hp_lead_pos8
2. the New York Times never fails to disappoint
….the New York Times never fails to disappoint – https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/14/us/politics/donald-trump-shooting-campaign-2024.html
3. John Deere drops its wokeness
4. Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour After Being "Blindsided" By Partner Kyle Gass' Trump Comment
Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour After Being “Blindsided” By Partner Kyle Gass’ Trump Comment (msn.com)
5. Elon Musk pledges $45 Mil a month to Trump, and X is leaving California
Texas billionaire Elon Musk pledges $45 million a month to new Donald Trump super PAC (msn.com)
Elon Musk says California has gone too far. Moves X to Austin, Texas – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/ap-elon-musk-says-hes-moving-spacex-x-headquarters-from-california-to-texas/
6. CNN's John King: Trump Poised For Electoral College Victory If Election Held Today
7. Matt Gaetz being Matt Gaetz
Tony Katz on X: “This clip is so satisfying it should come with a cigarette.” / X
8. Nikki Haley speaks at the RNC
Listen: