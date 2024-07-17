Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/17/24: Iranian Threat to Donald Trump, John Deere, Jack Black, CNN Shows Map To Trump Victory, Matt Gaetz, Nikki Haley

Published on July 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Iranian assassination plot against Trump?

Iranian assassination plot against Trump?
Source: Getty

 

reference:

Iranian assassination plot? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/heightened-iranian-threat-against-trump-prompted-more-security-ahead-of-assassination-attempt-2ea13f86?mod=hp_lead_pos8

2. the New York Times never fails to disappoint

the New York Times never fails to disappoint
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

….the New York Times never fails to disappoint – https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/14/us/politics/donald-trump-shooting-campaign-2024.html

3. John Deere drops its wokeness

https://twitter.com/ellencarmichael/status/1813340960710861131?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

4. Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour After Being "Blindsided" By Partner Kyle Gass' Trump Comment

Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour After Being "Blindsided" By Partner Kyle Gass' Trump Comment
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour After Being “Blindsided” By Partner Kyle Gass’ Trump Comment (msn.com)

5. Elon Musk pledges $45 Mil a month to Trump, and X is leaving California

Elon Musk pledges $45 Mil a month to Trump, and X is leaving California
Source: Getty

 

reference:

Texas billionaire Elon Musk pledges $45 million a month to new Donald Trump super PAC (msn.com)

Elon Musk says California has gone too far. Moves X to Austin, Texas – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/ap-elon-musk-says-hes-moving-spacex-x-headquarters-from-california-to-texas/

6. CNN's John King: Trump Poised For Electoral College Victory If Election Held Today

Listen:

7. Matt Gaetz being Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz being Matt Gaetz
Source: Getty

 

reference:

Tony Katz on X: “This clip is so satisfying it should come with a cigarette.” / X

8. Nikki Haley speaks at the RNC

Nikki Haley speaks at the RNC
Source: Getty

Listen:

