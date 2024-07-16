Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/16/24: JD Vance, Marc Lotter, Holt – Biden Intv, Jack Black

Published on July 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Vance on his past views and statements about Trump

Listen:

2. Political advisor Marc Lotter joins show to talk about Vance pick

Source: Getty

Listen:

3. The Country is Not Safe With Biden in Power

Listen:

4. Jack Black is disgusting

Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Jack Black is disgusting – https://www.tmz.com/2024/07/15/donald-trump-jack-black-kyle-gass-tenacious-d-shooting-assassination-attempt-dont-miss/

