Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/12/24: Parents In Charge Not Teachers, Who’s In Charge Of This White House? Victory for Home Distillers, Lower Standards For Joe

Published on July 12, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Parents are in charge, not teachers

Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Hamilton Southeastern teachers’ union files unfair labor complaint • Current Publishing (youarecurrent.com)

2. Ron Klain Strongly Supports Biden

3. Joe's disastrous presser. Who's in charge?

Source: Getty

Listen:

4. A huge win for home distillers!

Source: Getty

reference:

A huge win for home distillers! – https://reason.com/volokh/2024/07/11/court-holds-federal-ban-on-home-distilling-exceeds-congress-enumerated-powers/

5. Joe Biden Passes by the Diminished Standard He’s Created for Himself

Listen:

