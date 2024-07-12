Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/12/24: Parents In Charge Not Teachers, Who’s In Charge Of This White House? Victory for Home Distillers, Lower Standards For Joe
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Parents are in charge, not teachers
Listen:
reference:
Hamilton Southeastern teachers’ union files unfair labor complaint • Current Publishing (youarecurrent.com)
2. Ron Klain Strongly Supports Biden
3. Joe's disastrous presser. Who's in charge?
Listen:
4. A huge win for home distillers!
reference:
A huge win for home distillers! – https://reason.com/volokh/2024/07/11/court-holds-federal-ban-on-home-distilling-exceeds-congress-enumerated-powers/
5. Joe Biden Passes by the Diminished Standard He’s Created for Himself
Listen:
More from WIBC 93.1 FM