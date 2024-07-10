Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/10/24: Target Not Accepting Checks, US Weapons in Ukraine, Trump On Message, Coffee Is Good For You, Six States Move Towards Trump

Published on July 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Target No Longer Accepting Personal Checks

Listen:

 

2. High-Tech American Weapons Work Against Russia—Until They Don’t

reference:

High-Tech American Weapons Work Against Russia—Until They Don’t (msn.com)

3. Trump stays on message at Doral Rally

Listen:

4. Coffee is good for you.

Listen:

reference:

Coffee is good for you.  https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2024/07/09/coffee-health-benefits/1221720458650/

5. Cook Political Report moves six states towards Trump

reference:

Cook Political Report moves six states towards Trump – https://x.com/cookpolitical/status/1810785033226957170?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

 

6. Democrats are infuriated that Donald Trump has been so quiet… and so is Axelrod

Listen:

reference:

Democrats are infuriated that Donald Trump has been so quiet – https://pjmedia.com/rick-moran/2024/07/09/dems-scrambling-to-find-a-plan-b-after-initial-effort-to-make-the-race-about-trump-takes-a-nosedive-n4930490

….Axelrod – https://x.com/davidaxelrod/status/1810303252111437842

