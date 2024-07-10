Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/10/24: Target Not Accepting Checks, US Weapons in Ukraine, Trump On Message, Coffee Is Good For You, Six States Move Towards Trump
1. Target No Longer Accepting Personal Checks
Listen:
2. High-Tech American Weapons Work Against Russia—Until They Don’t
reference:
High-Tech American Weapons Work Against Russia—Until They Don’t (msn.com)
3. Trump stays on message at Doral Rally
Listen:
4. Coffee is good for you.
Listen:
reference:
Coffee is good for you. https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2024/07/09/coffee-health-benefits/1221720458650/
5. Cook Political Report moves six states towards Trump
reference:
Cook Political Report moves six states towards Trump – https://x.com/cookpolitical/status/1810785033226957170?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
6. Democrats are infuriated that Donald Trump has been so quiet… and so is Axelrod
Listen:
reference:
Democrats are infuriated that Donald Trump has been so quiet – https://pjmedia.com/rick-moran/2024/07/09/dems-scrambling-to-find-a-plan-b-after-initial-effort-to-make-the-race-about-trump-takes-a-nosedive-n4930490
….Axelrod – https://x.com/davidaxelrod/status/1810303252111437842
