Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/9/25: Joe Hogsett Creepy Texts, Jim Baird is a Yes for the Big Beautiful Bill, Male Urinal Bed Pan, Gavin Newsom: Arrest Me

Published on June 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. Joe Hogsett Creepy Texts

Joe Hogsett Creepy Texts
Source: Sascha Nixon / WIBC Radio

2. Jim Baird is a Yes for the Big Beautiful Bill

Jim Baird is a Yes for the Big Beautiful Bill
Source: Getty

3. Male Urinal Bed Pan

4. Gavin Newsom: Arrest Me

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close