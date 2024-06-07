Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/7/24: Hunter Biden, CNN, Cash is not King, Ozempic Breasts, True love? Donald Trump, Adopted Dog left for dead, Bro Country

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Hunter Biden “gun” case is really the Hunter Biden “laptop” case.

Jury Selection Begins In Hunter Biden Gun Trial Source:Getty

Listen:

 

2. No CNN doesn’t understand how hilarious this discussion is

Listen:

3. Want to Pay Cash? That’ll Cost You Extra

Ecb Sticks To The Script And Lowers Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2019 Source:Getty

Want to Pay Cash? That’ll Cost You Extra (msn.com)

4. Ozempic breasts

Injections for weight loss with Semaglutide. An obese woman gives a hormonal injection into the abdomen with a pen syringe. Source:Getty

reference:

Woman claims ‘Ozempic breasts’ as side effect of drug (fox26houston.com)

5. Do you believe in true love?

Caucasian young couple drinking champagne while having party in yacht. Attractive man and woman hanging out, celebrating anniversary honeymoon trip while catamaran boat sailing during summer sunset. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2024/06/how-many-people-truly-believe-in-true-love/

6. At least 11 hospitalized at Trump rally in sweltering 102-degree Arizona heat

US-WEATHER-CLIMATE-HEALTH-HOMELESSNESS Source:Getty

 

reference:

At least 11 hospitalized at Trump rally in sweltering 102-degree Arizona heat (nypost.com)

7. Trump technically not a “convicted felon”

Listen:

 

8. Biden campaign co-chair Jim Clyburn: “Nobody” is paying for Biden’s unilateral student loan debt bailout

Listen:

9. Woman discovers her dog is alive and up for adoption after ‘putting him down’

Puppy in a cage for selling in the pet market,People buying pets from pet store. Source:Getty

 

reference:

Woman discovers her dog is alive and up for adoption after ‘putting him down’ (msn.com)

10. Tribute to Bro Country

Listen:

Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Donnie Burgess

Indy Teenager Charged with Father’s Murder, Father’s Body Still Missing

An infant inside a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Sam Fritz

Safe Haven Baby Box Blessed at Franciscan Health Indianapolis Center for Women and Children

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close