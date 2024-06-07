Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/7/24: Hunter Biden, CNN, Cash is not King, Ozempic Breasts, True love? Donald Trump, Adopted Dog left for dead, Bro Country

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Hunter Biden “gun” case is really the Hunter Biden “laptop” case.Source:Getty
Listen:
2. No CNN doesn’t understand how hilarious this discussion is
Listen:
3. Want to Pay Cash? That’ll Cost You ExtraSource:Getty
4. Ozempic breastsSource:Getty
reference:
Woman claims ‘Ozempic breasts’ as side effect of drug (fox26houston.com)
5. Do you believe in true love?Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
https://swnsdigital.com/us/2024/06/how-many-people-truly-believe-in-true-love/
6. At least 11 hospitalized at Trump rally in sweltering 102-degree Arizona heatSource:Getty
reference:
At least 11 hospitalized at Trump rally in sweltering 102-degree Arizona heat (nypost.com)
7. Trump technically not a “convicted felon”
Listen:
8. Biden campaign co-chair Jim Clyburn: “Nobody” is paying for Biden’s unilateral student loan debt bailout
Listen:
9. Woman discovers her dog is alive and up for adoption after ‘putting him down’Source:Getty
reference:
Woman discovers her dog is alive and up for adoption after ‘putting him down’ (msn.com)
10. Tribute to Bro Country
Listen: