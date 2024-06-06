Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/6/24: Jim Banks, Caitlin Clark, Ronald Reagan, Joe Biden, Stress, PTSD, Nvidia, Disneyworld

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. US Congressman Jim Banks wants answers from WNBA for Chennedy Carter foul on Caitlin ClarkSource:Getty
US Congressman Jim Banks wants answers from WNBA for Chennedy Carter foul on Caitlin Clark (msn.com)
2. Reagan on June 6th, 1984, D-Day’s 40th Anniversary
3. White House says WSJ story on Biden slipping is a hit pieceSource:Getty
White House says WSJ story on Biden slipping is a hit piece –
https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/wsj-biden-showing-signs-of-slippage/
Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping (msn.com)
4. Stress will destroy you ….but it will also help you.Source:Getty
Stress will destroy you – https://studyfinds.org/stress-eats-away-cognitive-reserve/
….but it will also help you.
….but why do college students have PTSD? – https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaeltnietzel/2024/06/01/number-of-college-students-diagnosed-with-ptsd-has-more-than-doubled/?sh=2fd6b7b62055
5. Nvidia is bigger than AppleSource:Getty
Nvidia is bigger than Apple – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-sp-500-nasdaq-live-06-05-2024/card/nvidia-hits-3-trillion-market-cap-IGDZALogIpdU1Qb0dyH1?mod=hp_lead_pos1
6. Disney & Florida Planning New Development Agreement Worth Up To $17B, Would Add 5th Park At Walt Disney WorldSource:Getty
Disney & Florida Planning New Development Agreement Worth Up To $17B, Would Add 5th Park At Walt Disney World (msn.com)