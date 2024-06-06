Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/6/24: Jim Banks, Caitlin Clark, Ronald Reagan, Joe Biden, Stress, PTSD, Nvidia, Disneyworld

Published on June 6, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. US Congressman Jim Banks wants answers from WNBA for Chennedy Carter foul on Caitlin Clark

US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-REPUBLICAN Source:Getty

reference:

US Congressman Jim Banks wants answers from WNBA for Chennedy Carter foul on Caitlin Clark (msn.com)

2. Reagan on June 6th, 1984, D-Day’s 40th Anniversary

3. White House says WSJ story on Biden slipping is a hit piece

US-ATTACKS-GAY-OBAMA Source:Getty

reference:

White House says WSJ story on Biden slipping is a hit piece –

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/wsj-biden-showing-signs-of-slippage/

Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping (msn.com)

4. Stress will destroy you ….but it will also help you.

A middle-aged woman worried about her computer Source:Getty

reference:

Stress will destroy you – https://studyfinds.org/stress-eats-away-cognitive-reserve/

….but it will also help you.

….but why do college students have PTSD? – https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaeltnietzel/2024/06/01/number-of-college-students-diagnosed-with-ptsd-has-more-than-doubled/?sh=2fd6b7b62055

5. Nvidia is bigger than Apple

Nvidia Hits $3 Trillion Market Cap Source:Getty

 

reference:

Nvidia is bigger than Apple – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-sp-500-nasdaq-live-06-05-2024/card/nvidia-hits-3-trillion-market-cap-IGDZALogIpdU1Qb0dyH1?mod=hp_lead_pos1

6. Disney & Florida Planning New Development Agreement Worth Up To $17B, Would Add 5th Park At Walt Disney World

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida Source:Getty

reference:

Disney & Florida Planning New Development Agreement Worth Up To $17B, Would Add 5th Park At Walt Disney World (msn.com)

