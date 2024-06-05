Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/5/24: Victoria Spartz, Donald Rainwater, Joe Biden slipping, Rubio’s, Joe Biden’s EO

Published on June 5, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Ethics panel probes Rep. Spartz over staff abuse claims

Former Race Car Driver Mario Andretti Joins Rep. John James For Capitol Hill Press Conference Source:Getty

 

reference:

Ethics panel probes Rep. Spartz over staff abuse claims (msn.com)

2. Libertarian Candidate Rainwater Wants Answers on TV Gubernatorial Debates

Donald Rainwater Source:Donald Rainwater

Listen:

reference:

Libertarian Candidate Rainwater Wants Answers on TV… (wibc.com)

3. Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping

FRANCE-ORLY-JOE-BIDEN-AIR-FORCE-ONE-ARRIVAL-AIRPORT Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping (msn.com)

4. Rubio’s closes 48 location in California because, well, California

Rubio's Coastal Grill Closure Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Rubio’s closes 48 location in California because, well, California – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/yourmoney/article-13493387/mexican-chain-closes-restaurants-california-minimum-wage.html

5. Joe Biden Executive Order to “seal” the border

The White House Congressional Picnic Source:Getty

Listen:

 

 

