Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/4/24: Indy Rubber Stamp, Dollar General, Fauci, MJT, Dr Pepper, Chennedy Carter says she has ‘no regrets’ for foul on Caitlin Clark

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Indy CCC rubber stamps Hogsett MLS plan

wooden seal, stamp Source:Getty

Listen:

 

reference:

City-County Council Approves 2nd Tax District For Mayor’s MLS Proposal (wibc.com)

2. Dollar General removes self-checkout due to “shrink.” They mean theft

Lansing, Kansas. Exterior of the Dollar General store. Source:Getty

 

reference:

Dollar General removes self-checkout due to “shrink.” They mean theft – https://www.retaildive.com/news/dollar-general-eliminate-self-checkout-shrink/717520/

3. Fauci lockdowns did not save lives

US-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-BUDGET-NIH Source:Getty

4. Marjorie Taylor Greene screams that Fauci should be jailed for his ‘repulsive evil science’ in wild Covid hearing

Coronavirus Pandemic Oversight June 1 Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Marjorie Taylor Greene screams that Fauci should be jailed for his ‘repulsive evil science’ in wild Covid hearing (yahoo.com)

5. Dr Pepper just passed Pepsi as the second biggest soda brand

Dr. Pepper Ties Pepsi For 2nd Most Popular Soda In U.S., After Coca-Cola Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Dr Pepper just passed Pepsi as the second biggest soda brand (msn.com)

6. Chennedy Carter says she has ‘no regrets’ for foul on Caitlin Clark

WNBA: JUN 01 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Chennedy Carter says she has ‘no regrets’ for foul on Caitlin Clark: ‘I’m going to compete’ (msn.com)

Trending
close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
John Herrick

UPDATE: Man Shot at Walmart in Camby Has Died

Indy Eleven fans at CC building
Kurt Darling

City-County Council Approves 2nd Stadium Tax District For Mayor’s MLS Proposal

Jamey Noel mugshot
Kurt Darling

Former Clark County Sheriff Hit With More Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close