Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/28/24: MLS in Indy? Media Exposed For Their Years Of Lying About Biden, Walgreens, Joe’s Got To Go

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. What would it take for Indy to land an MLS team?Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
What would it take for Indy to land a MLS team? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/city-wants-to-jump-into-mls-stadium-talks-this-summer?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
2. Media is not stunned by last night’s dismal Biden performance, they’re embarrassed they’ve been caught in their lies about himSource:Getty
Listen:
3. Walgreens is closing storesSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Walgreens is closing stores. – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/walgreens-stores-closing-locations/
4. Even MSNBC couldn’t hide Biden’s flubsSource:Getty
5. Joe’s Got To GoSource:Getty
Listen: