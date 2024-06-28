Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/28/24: MLS in Indy? Media Exposed For Their Years Of Lying About Biden, Walgreens, Joe’s Got To Go

Published on June 28, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. What would it take for Indy to land an MLS team?

Representative Joe Hogsett Source:Getty

reference:

 

What would it take for Indy to land a MLS team? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/city-wants-to-jump-into-mls-stadium-talks-this-summer?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2. Media is not stunned by last night’s dismal Biden performance, they’re embarrassed they’ve been caught in their lies about him

Atlanta, Georgia - June 27: Former president Donald Trump and Source:Getty

3. Walgreens is closing stores

Florida Keys Economy Source:Getty

reference:

Walgreens is closing stores. – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/walgreens-stores-closing-locations/

4. Even MSNBC couldn’t hide Biden’s flubs

In this photo illustration, the MSNBC logo is seen displayed... Source:Getty

5. Joe’s Got To Go

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate Source:Getty

