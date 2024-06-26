Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/26/24:  Ford Recall, Best Ice Cream in Indy, Evan Gershkovich, Adam Kinzinger, Trump – Biden Debate, Bowman Out in NY

Published on June 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Big Ford recall

Classic Ford Car Emblem Source:Getty

 

reference:

Big Ford recall – https://www.ibj.com/articles/ford-recalls-550k-plus-pickup-trucks-because-transmissions-can-suddenly-downshift?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. Is this the best ice cream in Indy?

An unrecognisable man holding a choice of three ice cream cones, on a sunny summer's day Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Is this the best ice cream in Indy? – https://wishtv.com/focus-on-food/melting-here-is-the-best-ice-cream-in-indy/

3. Russian court starts espionage trial for US reporter Gershkovich

Russian court starts espionage trial for US reporter Gershkovich Source:Getty

 

reference:

Evan Gershkovich | A Letter From The Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief (msn.com)

4. Adam Kinzinger: Unserious, and not conservative.

Listen:

5. Will Biden Be Hopped Up On Drugs For The Debate?

President Donald J. Trump... Source:Getty

Listen:

6. Jamaal Bowman out in NY

BRONX, NY - JUNE 22: Congressman Jamaal Bowman speaks at a rall Source:Getty

Listen:

WIBC 93.1 FM

