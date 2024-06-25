Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/25/24: WWE, Gen Con, Crit Awards, Joe Biden Low Expectations, US Olympic team to bring air conditioners to Paris, Jamaal Bowman, Andre Carson

Published on June 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. WWE coming to Indy

Monday Night RAW Source:Getty

2. Gen Con is hosting an event this year CRIT Awards that officially excludes nearly all Jews, Israelis, and anyone who believes Israel has the right to exist.

3. The Debate Will Be One Of Low Expectations for Joe

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-BIDEN-MILITARY-EDUCATION Source:Getty

4. Screw going Green! US Olympic team to bring air conditioners to Paris

Paris Prepares To Shine For The 2024 Olympics Source:Getty

Screw going Green! US Olympic team to bring air conditioners to Paris – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/sports/us-olympic-teams-bring-ac-units-paris-rcna158415

5. Jamaal Bowman going down in defeat in NY?

BRONX, NY - JUNE 22: Congressman Jamaal Bowman speaks at a rall Source:Getty

6. Indy can do the same for Andre Carson

Progressive US lawmakers demand lasting cease-fire in Gaza Source:Getty

