Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/21/24: Biden Prepping For The Debate, Bats, All The Bad Things Under Biden, Heatwave

Published on June 21, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Disney doesn’t want White Males

Listen:

 

2. Craig fails to connect, back to the phone connection

Childrens Toy metal cans for communication Source:Getty

3. Update on Craig’s Bat attack

Bats are flying in the blue sky Source:Getty

4. Modelo thief wants to drink his stash before going to jail.

Maker Of Popular Beers Modelo And Corona, Constellation Brands Reports Quarterly Earnings Source:Getty

Listen:

5. We’ve got a connection! Craig can put down the phone, and go on Mic

Happy businessman using smart phone near window in office Source:Getty

6. Judge Cannon entertaining Trump defense arguments.

Former president Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Racine, Wis. Source:Getty

7. Think of all the bad things that have happened since Biden has taken office.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-BIDEN Source:Getty

Listen:

8. Keeping your car cool on a hot day.

Hand turning the air conditioning control button inside the car for changing the air conditioning mode in a luxury and modern car, year 2024. Source:Getty

9. Avoiding being outside during the height of the heatwave.

Carefree woman relaxing near electric fan at home, cooling down refreshing during heatwave indoors. Summer heat Source:Getty

Listen:

